Manaea expected to start as Oakland hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (78-44, first in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (70-53, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.40 ERA, .97 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-8, 3.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +106, Giants -124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Francisco will square off on Saturday.

The Athletics are 35-25 on their home turf. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .310.

The Giants are 36-25 in road games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .409.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. James Kaprielian earned his seventh victory and Marte went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Oakland. Alex Wood took his fourth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 59 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 70 RBIs and is batting .300.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Anthony DeSclafani: (ankle), Johnny Cueto: (flexor), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed).