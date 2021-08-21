Harvey scheduled to start for Baltimore against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (66-56, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-83, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (8-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-12, 6.25 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +173, Braves -205; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles are 17-38 on their home turf. Baltimore has a collective batting average of .236 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .311.

The Braves have gone 35-27 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .431 this season. Austin Riley leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-0. Max Fried earned his 11th victory and Travis d'Arnaud went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Keegan Akin took his eighth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 64 RBIs and is batting .262.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .487.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .218 batting average, 7.81 ERA, outscored by 59 runs

Braves: 9-1, .247 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).

Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).