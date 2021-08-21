Rodriguez scheduled to start for Boston against Texas

Texas Rangers (42-80, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-54, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-10, 5.55 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6, 4.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -337, Rangers +268; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 38-24 on their home turf. Boston has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads them with 29, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Rangers have gone 14-46 away from home. Texas has slugged .367 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .480.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-0. Chris Sale earned his second victory and Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Dane Dunning took his eighth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 63 extra base hits and is batting .280.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 71 RBIs and is batting .244.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .289 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Joe Barlow: (finger), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).