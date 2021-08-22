Resurgent Duffy helps Brighton beat Watford 2-0

Brighton and Hove Albion's Shane Duffy celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Saturday Aug. 21, 2021. (Kieran Cleeves/PA via AP) AP

A rejuvenated Shane Duffy toasted his Brighton resurgence with a thumping header as the home side saw off Watford 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Neal Maupay latched onto Yves Bissouma’s interception for his second goal in as many games, as Brighton secured a perfect league start of two wins from two.

Frenchman Maupay was forced out of action at halftime with a suspected shoulder injury, however, the sole blight on an impressive display from Graham Potter’s men.

Duffy’s first Premier League goal since November 2019 put Brighton in the driving seat, with the Ireland defender a popular scorer after a testing 18 months.

The 29-year-old Duffy spent last term on loan at Celtic after making just 12 starts in two years under Potter at Brighton.

But the death of his father and other off-field issues led to an error-strewn stint in Scotland, and Duffy did not start for the Hoops after February.

Duffy returned to Brighton in the close season expecting to head out on loan again, only for his status to turn entirely on its head.

Ben White’s move to Arsenal and injuries to Dan Burn, Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk opened the door.

Duffy might have impressed in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Burnley, but he cemented his hard-earned return to form when he headed in Pascal Gross’ whipped corner in the 10th minute.

Brighton dominated and doubled its tally shortly before halftime as Bissouma intercepted Watford’s sloppy attempt to play out from the back and set up Maupay, who wrong-footed Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann.

Emmanuel Dennis had a goal ruled out for offside for Watford in the second half.