Gutierrez expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (51-73, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (68-57, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 3.33 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (8-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -145, Marlins +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Reds Sunday.

The Reds are 35-29 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Marlins have gone 21-43 away from home. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .328.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Luis Cessa earned his fourth victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Anthony Bender took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 81 RBIs and is batting .279.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 22 home runs and is slugging .473.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).