Montas expected to start as Oakland hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (79-44, first in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (70-54, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 2.92 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-9, 4.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -112, Giants -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to play the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Athletics are 35-26 in home games in 2020. The Oakland offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .312.

The Giants are 37-25 on the road. San Francisco's lineup has 186 home runs this season, Kris Bryant leads the club with 22 homers.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Tyler Rogers earned his fourth victory and Bryant went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Lou Trivino registered his fifth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 81 RBIs and is batting .276.

Bryant leads the Giants with 48 extra base hits and 60 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Anthony DeSclafani: (ankle), Johnny Cueto: (flexor), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed).