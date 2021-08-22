Eovaldi expected to start for Boston against Texas

Texas Rangers (43-80, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-55, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (3-10, 4.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.85 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -315, Rangers +251; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Texas will meet on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 38-25 in home games in 2020. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .322, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .374.

The Rangers are 15-46 on the road. Texas has slugged .369 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .486.

The Rangers won the last meeting 10-1. Jordan Lyles secured his sixth victory and Andy Ibanez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Texas. Eduardo Rodriguez registered his seventh loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 63 extra base hits and is batting .278.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 27 home runs and is slugging .486.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Joe Barlow: (finger), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).