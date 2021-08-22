Archer expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (72-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (76-48, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (2-0, 1.08 ERA, .72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Rays: Chris Archer (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -127, White Sox +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Chicago will play on Sunday.

The Rays are 40-23 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is slugging .420 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .515 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The White Sox are 30-29 on the road. Chicago has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 25, averaging one every 17.5 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-4. Luis Patino secured his third victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Dallas Keuchel registered his seventh loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 85 RBIs and is batting .233.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 25 home runs and is slugging .483.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Leury Garcia: (concussion), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).