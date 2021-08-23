Gonzales scheduled to start for Mariners at Athletics

Seattle Mariners (67-58, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (70-55, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -121, Mariners +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to face the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The Athletics are 35-27 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 155 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads the team with 31, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Mariners are 30-33 on the road. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .361.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Marco Gonzales recorded his third victory and Kyle Seager went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Seattle. Cole Irvin registered his ninth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 59 extra base hits and is slugging .557.

Seager leads the Mariners with 50 extra base hits and is batting .219.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .216 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Diego Castillo: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).