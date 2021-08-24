Solheim Cup Rosters

Charlotte Observer Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Captain: Catriona Matthew

c-Celine Boutier, France.

c-Matilda Castren, Finland

Carlota Ciganda, Spain

Georgia Hall, England

Charley Hull, England

c-Nanna Koertz Madsen, Denmark

c-Leona Maguire, Ireland

Anna Nordqvist, Sweden

Emily Kristine Pedersen, Denmark

Sophia Popov, Germany

c-Mel Reid, England

c-Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden

Captain: Pat Hurst

c-Brittany Altomare

Austin Ernst

Ally Ewing

c-Mina Harigae

Danielle Kang

Megan Khang

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

c-Yealimi Noh

Lizette Salas

Lexi Thompson

