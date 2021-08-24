Sports
Solheim Cup Rosters
Captain: Catriona Matthew
c-Celine Boutier, France.
c-Matilda Castren, Finland
Carlota Ciganda, Spain
Georgia Hall, England
Charley Hull, England
c-Nanna Koertz Madsen, Denmark
c-Leona Maguire, Ireland
Anna Nordqvist, Sweden
Emily Kristine Pedersen, Denmark
Sophia Popov, Germany
c-Mel Reid, England
c-Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden
Captain: Pat Hurst
c-Brittany Altomare
Austin Ernst
Ally Ewing
c-Mina Harigae
Danielle Kang
Megan Khang
Jessica Korda
Nelly Korda
Jennifer Kupcho
c-Yealimi Noh
Lizette Salas
Lexi Thompson
