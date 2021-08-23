Charlotte Observer Logo
Sports

Tuesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

