Sports
Giants catcher Posey pulled with left knee discomfort
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey was removed from Tuesday night's game with left knee discomfort.
Posey was visited by manager Gabe Kapler and a trainer during the fourth inning against the New York Mets. Posey was replaced by backup Curt Casali an inning later with San Francisco ahead 7-0.
Kapler said after the game that Posey was day to day.
The 34-year-old Posey has had a resurgent season for the major league-leading Giants. The 2012 NL MVP singled and scored in the top of the fourth inning to raise his batting average to .314 with 39 RBIs and a .925 OPS.
Comments