Wednesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 6:30 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

