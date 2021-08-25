Giolito scheduled to start for Chicago against Toronto

Chicago White Sox (73-54, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-59, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.79 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 178 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -123, White Sox +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Chicago will face off on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 33-28 on their home turf. Toronto's lineup has 187 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 36 homers.

The White Sox are 31-31 on the road. Chicago is slugging .417 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a slugging percentage of .487.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Dylan Cease notched his 10th victory and Abreu went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Jose Berrios registered his seventh loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 140 hits and has 90 RBIs.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .487.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .279 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (legs), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).