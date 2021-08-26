Sports
Thursday’s Time Schedule
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
