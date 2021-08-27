Charlotte Observer Logo
Sale joins Koufax as only pitchers with 3 immaculate innings

The Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer AP
BOSTON

Red Sox ace Chris Sale joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers on record with three immaculate innings when he struck out the side against Minnesota on nine pitches Thursday night.

Sale was making his third start for Boston since returning from Tommy John surgery that also sidelined him for the entire 2020 season.

He struck out Nick Gordon, Andrelton Simmons and Rob Refsnyder on three pitches each. Refsnyder was fooled by a low slider and failed to check his swing on the final pitch.

Sale's other immaculate innings came less than a month apart in 2019 when he did it against Baltimore on May 8 and Kansas City on June 5.

Koufax completed his immaculate innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers between 1962-64.

