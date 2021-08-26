Kristian Winfield: Patty Mills has been down this championship road before

It’s a pretty broad question, but it’s one that deserves an answer.

Patty Mills may have joined a championship contender in the Nets, but he already has some NBA Finals hardware. Mills was part of the 2014 San Antonio Spurs team, led by Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, that ushered in the end of the Miami Heat’s mini-dynasty years ago.

So what did Mills learn from that experience that he can now take to Brooklyn as a sixth man on a loaded Nets team led by Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden?

Talking to reporters in a Zoom conference call from Australia, fresh out of quarantine, the Aussie point guard — owner of a bronze medal finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — laid it all on the table.

“How can I fit myself in to make a great impact on the team and for the team?” Mills responded. “And I think knowing that you’re all in for a championship, and you have that mindset and feel throughout the group that everyday is working towards something, that’s an exciting feeling: to know that every time you walk in the gym or in the weight room, it’s for a championship or the betterment of the team.”

For Mills, and a Nets franchise hellbent on making good on its championship promise, the journey begins there. The core is the same. The starters project to stay the same. But the role players have changed.

Out goes Spencer Dinwiddie, in comes Patty Mills. In also come Deandre’ Bembry, James Johnson and rookies Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe. Out, painfully, goes Jeff Green.

Each of the newbies will take a crash course in superstar power: Durant, Irving and Harden each set the tone in practice last season, a dedication to their craft that rubbed off on the supporting cast. Mills, having played under Gregg Popovich for a Spurs team that made deep playoff pushes for the majority of this century, already knows what it’s going to take.

“What can you do individually to make the group better?” he said. “A lot of it starts in the locker room. A lot of it starts off the court to be able to come together, and this is a great opportunity for me to insert myself into a group that’s already established.

“There’s something there about really diving into what it means to be a Net and that connection to the Brooklyn community. Then it’s the understanding of the NBA and of the season and the marathon of games that it is and how to go about it. So it’s a lot of all of the above, but ... I think what I’ll be able to bring is that leadership and that experience, coming from a winning culture environment.”

Mills’ mindset and play style are a perfect match in Brooklyn. He’s an aggressive scoring guard serving as sixth man on a team led by some of the most aggressive scorers in NBA history. He’s an ironman of sorts, having played in 97% of all possible regular-season games in the past six years. He’s a smart veteran guard who will benefit a young aggressive scorer in Thomas.

Most importantly, he’s a culture fit: Mills knows his role already without having practiced with his teammates or touching down in Brooklyn.

“His style of play will fit seamlessly in with how Steve [Nash] is running things and with the group, and honestly what our needs are, both offensively and defensively,” said Nets GM Sean Marks at the end of Brooklyn’s free agency. “I don’t think people realize how good a defender Patty can be. I mean, he’s a gnat, he’s a pain out there. When you’ve got a guy like that who’s in elite shape at all times, he can inflict damage on both ends of the court.

“So we’re certainly thrilled about adding him and his experience on the court, but then I think you look at Patty and what he brings off the court from a culture fit, from a background. He’s obviously played on championship teams before, he’s been around high, high-level players. He’s coming into this on an all-time high.”

It’s not going to be easy. It wasn’t a walk in the park last season when the Nets entered as championship favorites before COVID-19 health and safety protocols, nagging injuries and chemistry issues plagued them all season. The Nets never hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy. Instead, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks eliminated the Nets in the second round then went on to defeat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

The Nets didn’t need to make any wholesale changes. Their fortunes likely would have been different had their roster been fully healthy. Their fortune also may have been different had they had a player like Mills on their roster in the face of the back court injuries that robbed the franchise of what could have been its first-ever NBA championship.

Mills has done it before, and now “turns the page in a new chapter” in Brooklyn, where he’ll adjust to playing with three future Hall of Famers. He’s got experience in that department, too.

“Look, I think it’s a puzzle that you’re excited about putting together and working out how it fits, and I think that journey of the process is exciting,” he said. “It’s exciting for me and I hope it’s exciting for others: working out how this is gonna work. That’s part of the journey that I think I thrive in, and again, it’s back to the point of what can you do for the betterment of the team, and having that understanding and going back and forth.”