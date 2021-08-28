Alcantara scheduled to start as Miami hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (71-59, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (53-76, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-12, 3.30 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -102, Reds -116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Marlins are 32-32 on their home turf. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .299, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .328.

The Reds have gone 35-30 away from home. Cincinnati has slugged .434 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .575.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-0. Wade Miley earned his 11th victory and Mike Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Zach Thompson registered his sixth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 22 home runs and is slugging .465.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 82 RBIs and is batting .275.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .219 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Reds: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Lewis Brinson: (thumb), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).