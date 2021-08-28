Americans overwhelm GB&I in singles to win Curtis Cup

Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang capped off an unbeaten week as the Americans won six of the eight singles matches Saturday to beat Great Britain & Ireland in the Curtis Cup.

Zhang went 4-0-1 for the week at Conwy Golf Club, finishing with a 1-up victory over Emily Toy in the anchor match. By then, the United States had won so many matches that the Curtis Cup had already been clinched.

That added to a 12 1/2-7 1/2 victory for the United States, which extended its dominance in the premier team event for women’s amateur golf. Since the Curtis Cup began in 1932, the Americans now lead the series 30-8-3.

GB&I got its lone singles victory from Caley McGinty, 4 and 3 over Gina Kim. Hannah Darling halved the opening match against U.S. Women's Amateur champion Castle Jensen.

It was the first time the Americans won away from home since a 13-7 victory in 2008 at St. Andrews.