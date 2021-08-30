Suarez scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (44-87, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (65-64, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-8, 4.17 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-4, 1.46 ERA, .97 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -179, Diamondbacks +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Rojas and the Diamondbacks will take on the Phillies Sunday.

The Phillies are 38-28 on their home turf. Philadelphia has hit 154 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 27, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks have gone 17-51 away from home. Arizona has hit 117 home runs as a team this season. Josh Rojas leads them with 11, averaging one every 35.2 at-bats.

The Phillies won the last meeting 7-0. Kyle Gibson earned his 10th victory and Jean Segura went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Humberto Mejia registered his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper is second on the Phillies with 56 extra base hits and is batting .296.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by one run

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).