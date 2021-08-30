Urias scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (70-59, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-49, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (9-3, 4.54 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (14-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -196, Braves +166; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Atlanta will face off on Monday.

The Dodgers are 43-23 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .420 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Braves have gone 37-27 away from home. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-2. Max Fried notched his third victory and Abraham Almonte went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Atlanta. Trevor Bauer registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 28 home runs and is slugging .535.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 28 home runs and is slugging .468.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .187 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).