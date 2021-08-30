Flexen scheduled to start as Seattle hosts Houston

Houston Astros (77-53, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (70-61, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 144 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (11-5, 3.54 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +136, Astros -158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Houston will face off on Monday.

The Mariners are 38-28 in home games in 2020. Seattle has slugged .381 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with a .477 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Astros have gone 36-28 away from home. The Houston offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .317.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-3. Paul Sewald earned his eighth victory and Kyle Seager went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Ryne Stanek took his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Mariners with 53 extra base hits and is batting .216.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 54 extra base hits and is batting .285.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Astros: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anthony Misiewicz: (forearm), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Diego Castillo: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Chas McCormick: (hand), Jason Castro: (knee).