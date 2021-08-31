Akin scheduled to start for Baltimore against Toronto

Baltimore Orioles (40-90, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (69-61, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (1-8, 7.26 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (12-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -310, Orioles +251; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Baltimore will square off on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 35-29 in home games in 2020. The Toronto pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Robbie Ray leads them with a mark of 11.4.

The Orioles are 21-46 in road games. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-3. Ray earned his 10th victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Toronto. Dillon Tate registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .524.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 58 extra base hits and is slugging .531.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Orioles: 2-8, .268 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).