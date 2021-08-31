Lyles expected to start for Texas against Colorado

Colorado Rockies (60-71, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (46-85, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-8, 4.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (6-11, 5.70 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +117, Rockies -136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Colorado will square off on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 30-36 in home games in 2020. Texas is averaging 3.7 RBIs per game this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with 77 total runs batted in.

The Rockies have gone 17-49 away from home. The Colorado offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, Raimel Tapia leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-3. A.J. Alexy notched his first victory and Nick Solak went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. German Marquez took his 10th loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 29 home runs and is slugging .490.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .464.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .301 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rockies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (covid-19), John King: (shoulder), Jonah Heim: (covid-19).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).