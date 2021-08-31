Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Marlins to take on Mets on the road

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Miami Marlins (55-76, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (63-67, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Mets: Trevor Williams (4-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -240, Marlins +195; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Miami will square off on Tuesday.

The Mets are 38-27 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .381 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .501.

The Marlins are 21-44 on the road. Miami has a collective .235 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with an average of .264.

The Marlins won the last meeting 4-2. Ross Detwiler earned his second victory and Rojas went 1-for-3 for Miami. Jeurys Familia registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 29 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .462.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .236 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Lewis Brinson: (thumb), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Minor scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Cleveland

August 31, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Buehler scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Atlanta

August 31, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Gray expected to start as Cincinnati hosts St. Louis

August 31, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Taillon expected to start for the Yankees against Angels

August 31, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Wilson scheduled to start for Pirates at White Sox

August 31, 2021 3:21 AM

Sports

Boston to visit Tampa Bay Tuesday

August 31, 2021 3:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service