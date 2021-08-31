McCullers Jr. scheduled to start for Astros at Mariners

Houston Astros (78-53, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (70-62, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-7, 4.26 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +140, Astros -161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros head to face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 38-29 in home games in 2020. Seattle has slugged .381 this season. Justin Dunn leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Astros are 37-28 in road games. Houston has slugged .440 this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a mark of .542.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Phil Maton earned his fourth victory and Kyle Tucker went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Houston. Joe Smith registered his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .452.

Alvarez leads the Astros with 28 home runs and is batting .285.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .230 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Astros: 7-3, .291 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anthony Misiewicz: (forearm), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Diego Castillo: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Chas McCormick: (hand), Jason Castro: (knee).