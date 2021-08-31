Minor scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (64-64, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (59-71, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (8-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (8-11, 5.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -125, Indians +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cleveland will face off on Tuesday.

The Royals are 32-31 on their home turf. Kansas City is slugging .391 as a unit. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .544 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

The Indians have gone 29-34 away from home. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .302, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .341.

The Indians won the last meeting 14-6. Cal Quantrill earned his first victory and Oscar Mercado went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Cleveland. Mike Minor took his eighth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 57 extra base hits and is batting .277.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 63 extra base hits and 85 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Indians: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Jake Brentz: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Wilson Ramos: (lower-body), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).