Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Peralta expected to start for the Tigers against the Athletics

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Oakland Athletics (73-59, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-71, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +143, Athletics -164; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 34-34 on their home turf. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .353.

The Athletics are 36-28 on the road. Oakland has slugged .406 this season. Matt Olson leads the club with a .548 slugging percentage, including 61 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Athletics won the last meeting 9-3. Deolis Guerra recorded his third victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for Oakland. Tarik Skubal took his 12th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 142 hits and has 70 RBIs.

Olson leads the Athletics with 125 hits and is batting .274.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .228 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Wily Peralta: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (face), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Seth Brown: (covid-19), Mitch Moreland: (the oakland athletics placed dh mitch moreland on the 10-day injured list.).

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Castellano leads New York City FC against Nashville SC after 2-goal game

September 01, 2021 3:38 AM

Sports

Miami to visit New York Tuesday

September 01, 2021 3:38 AM

Sports

Espino expected to start as Nationals host the Phillies

September 01, 2021 3:38 AM

Sports

Transfer time: New rule brings college football free agency

September 01, 2021 3:38 AM

Sports

Rodon expected to start as Chicago hosts Pittsburgh

September 01, 2021 3:38 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service