Peralta expected to start for the Tigers against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (73-59, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-71, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +143, Athletics -164; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 34-34 on their home turf. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .304 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .353.

The Athletics are 36-28 on the road. Oakland has slugged .406 this season. Matt Olson leads the club with a .548 slugging percentage, including 61 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Athletics won the last meeting 9-3. Deolis Guerra recorded his third victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for Oakland. Tarik Skubal took his 12th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 142 hits and has 70 RBIs.

Olson leads the Athletics with 125 hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .228 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Wily Peralta: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (face), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Seth Brown: (covid-19), Mitch Moreland: (the oakland athletics placed dh mitch moreland on the 10-day injured list.).