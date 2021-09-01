Sale scheduled to start for Boston against Tampa Bay

Boston Red Sox (75-59, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-48, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (3-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays +106, Red Sox -124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will play on Wednesday.

The Rays are 43-23 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Ryan Yarbrough leads them with a mark of 7.

The Red Sox are 34-33 on the road. Boston has slugged .445 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with a .578 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-5. Yarbrough earned his eighth victory and Randy Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Brad Peacock registered his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .499.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 99 RBIs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 9-1, .253 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (ankle), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Martin Perez: (covid-19), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (groin), Kike Hernandez: (health protocols), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).