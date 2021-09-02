Tim Gleason named Canes assistant coach on Rod Brind’Amour’s staff

Canes defenseman Tim Gleason watches the action during an NHL game against San Jose Sharks in 2014. cseward@newsobserver.com

The Carolina Hurricanes will have another familiar face behind the bench this season.

The Canes announced Thursday for that former defenseman Tim Gleason has been hired as an assistant coach by head coach Rod Brind’Amour. Gleason replaces Dean Chynoweth, who left after the season and later joined the Toronto Maple Leafs staff.

Gleason, 38, has served as Carolina’s director of defensemen development since 2018. An intense player, Gleason competed in 546 games for the Canes during his 727-game NHL career and served as an alternate captain in four of his seasons with Carolina.

Gleason ranks first in blocked shots, second in hits (1,199) and penalty minutes (537) and ninth in games played in Hurricanes history and also played in 19 playoff games. He won a silver medal with Team USA in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Gleason’s hiring was one of several personnel moves announced Thursday bu the Hurricanes.

Changes also made: Peter Harrold to lead defensemen development; Nick Roy named equipment manager; Zach Abdou named hockey operations coordinator; Mark Craig named director of pro scouting; Trace Linton named pro scout, and Rhys Jessop and Ian Meagher named amateur scouts.

In addition, Christoph Wyss has been named Chicago Wolves strength and conditioning coach and Cody Ward the Wolves’ video coach.

Harrold, who played 274 career NHL games with Los Angeles and New Jersey, worked in skills development with the Canes during the 2020-21 season.

Roy joins the Canes’ equipment staff along with Bob Gorman and Jorge Alves. Former equipment manager Dave Paul left the organization this summer.

