Flyers sign F Farabee to $30 million, six-year extension

The Philadelphia Flyers signed forward Joel Farabee to a $30 million, six-year contract extension.

Farabee's extension, announced Thursday, kicks in with the 2022-23 season. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season.

The 21-year-old Farabee led the Flyers with 20 goals and had 38 points in 55 games. The Flyers' first-round pick in the 2018 draft, Farabee has 28 goals and 31 assists in 107 career games.

Farabee's deal is the latest big move made this offseason by general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Sean Couturier signed a $62 million, eight-year extension last month. Fletcher acquired defensemen Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen and signed Keith Yandle. The Flyers also signed backup goaltender Martin Jones, traded for forward Cam Atkinson, brought back Nate Thompson and added veteran Derick Brassard.