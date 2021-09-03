Otto expected to start for the Rangers against Angels

Texas Rangers (47-86, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (66-68, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0, .00 ERA, .40 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (8-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -215, Rangers +178; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Texas will meet on Friday.

The Angels are 35-32 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .414 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .624.

The Rangers are 16-49 in road games. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .292 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .350.

The Angels won the last meeting 5-0. Dylan Bundy earned his second victory and Adam Eaton went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Spencer Howard registered his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 71 extra base hits and is batting .258.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 52 extra base hits and is batting .249.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .287 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Spencer Howard: (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee).