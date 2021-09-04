SOLHEIM CUP ’21: Capsules of the European players

Celine Boutier drives during practice for the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Capsules of the European team for the Solheim Cup, which starts Saturday at Inverness Club:

CELINE BOUTIER

Age: 27.

Country: France.

World ranking: 66.

Victories: 3.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 4-0-0.

Notable: Was undefeated in her lone Solheim Cup appearance at Gleneagles in 2019.

MATILDA CASTREN

Age: 26.

Country: Finland.

World ranking: 47.

Victories: 2.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: Rookie.

Notable: Wasn’t eligible for the Solheim Cup until adding a Ladies European Tour event in Finland to her schedule and winning to become an LET member. First player from Finland to compete in Solheim Cup.

CARLOTA CIGANDA

Age: 31.

Country: Spain.

World ranking: 41.

Victories: 6.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 6-6-4.

Notable: She has never lost a singles match in her four Solheim Cup appearances.

GEORGIA HALL

Age: 25.

Country: England.

World ranking: 29.

Victories: 3.

Majors: Women’s British Open (2018).

Solheim Cup record: 6-3-0.

Notable: Went 3-0 in team matches at Gleneagles in 2019 paired with Celine Boutier.

CHARLEY HULL

Age: 25.

Country: England.

World ranking: 38.

Victories: 3.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 9-3-3.

Notable: Youngest player in Solheim Cup history when she made her debut in 2013 at age 17. Has never lost in foursomes.

NANNA KOERTZ MADSEN

Age: 26.

Country: Denmark.

World ranking: 49.

Victories: 1.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: Rookie.

Notable: Has finished in the top 5 at two majors this year. Had a chance to force a playoff at Women’s British Open until double bogey on last hole.

LEONA MAGUIRE

Age: 26.

Country: Ireland.

World ranking: 45.

Victories: None.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: Rookie.

Notable: Played college golf at Duke. First player from Ireland to compete in the Solheim Cup.

ANNA NORDQVIST

Age: 34.

Country: Sweden.

World ranking: 16.

Victories: 11.

Majors: LPGA Championship (2009), Evian Championship (2017), Women’s British Open (2021).

Solheim Cup record: 12-9-2.

Notable: The most experienced European with six Solheim Cup appearances and coming off her third major title by winning at Carnoustie.

EMILY KRISTINE PEDERSEN

Age: 25.

Country: Denmark.

World ranking: 67.

Victories: 5.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 0-3-0.

Notable: A rough performance in Solheim Cup debut affected her confidence. Bounced back to win four times in 2020 and qualify for the team.

SOPHIA POPOV

Age: 28.

Country: Germany.

World ranking: 30.

Victories: 1.

Majors: Women’s British Open (2020).

Solheim Cup record: Rookie.

Notable: First Solheim Cup experience was in Germany in 2015 when she was part of the German broadcast team.

MEL REID

Age: 33.

Country: England.

World ranking: 53.

Victories: 7.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 4-6-2.

Notable: Failed to qualify for Europe last time and agreed to be a vice captain. She now is the fourth player to be vice captain and then return to play.

MADELENE SAGSTROM

Age: 28.

Country: Sweden.

World ranking: 48.

Victories: 4.

Majors: None.

Solheim Cup record: 1-2-0.

Notable: Coming off a runner-up finish in the Women’s British Open.