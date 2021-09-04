Montgomery expected to start as Yankees host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (41-92, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-56, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Chris Ellis (1-0, 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -308, Orioles +249; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Baltimore will meet on Saturday.

The Yankees are 40-25 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 172 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with 30, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Orioles are 22-48 on the road. Baltimore's lineup has 160 home runs this season, Ryan Mountcastle leads the club with 25 homers.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Clay Holmes recorded his sixth victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Dillon Tate took his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 30 home runs and has 75 RBIs.

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 151 hits and has 49 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gio Urshela: (hand).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).