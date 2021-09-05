E. Kentucky edges W. Carolina 31-28, Hewitt with 3 TDs

Da'Joun Hewitt scored three rushing touchdowns, Patrick Nations kicked a fourth-quarter field goal, and Eastern Kentucky edged Western Carolina 31-28 on Saturday night, spoiling the debut of Catamounts coach Kerwin Bell.

Bell's Catamounts pulled to within three points on a Rogan Wells keeper from the 1 plus a two-point conversion pass with just over three minutes left. WCU missed a 46-yard field goal attempt to force overtime on its final possession.

Parker McKinney was 20-for-28 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown for the Colonels, who won their first game as members of the newly reconfigured Atlantic Sun Conference.

Mo Edwards had six receptions for 103 yards and a 9-yard touchdown catch.

The Colonels grabbed a 14-13 halftime lead when Hewitt scored with 20 seconds left before the break. The last-minute score negated Western Carolina's 18-yard touchdown pass from Wells to T.J. Jones.

Wells finished 24 of 44 passing for 275 yards. He threw two interceptions. Raphael Williams made eight catches for 122 yards.