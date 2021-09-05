Lane provides spark, Middle Tennessee tops Monmouth 50-15

Jaylin Lane returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter and added four catches for 91 yards and a score as Middle Tennessee overpowered FCS-member Monmouth 50-15 in a season opener on Saturday.

Lane's punt return was the first score of the game. Monmouth answered with Tony Muskett's 22-yard scoring strike to Ezrah Archie to knot the score at 7. The Blue Raiders took the lead for good later in the second quarter on two Bailey Hockman TD passes — a 29-yarder to DJ England-Chisholm and a 22-yarder to Lane. The Blue Raiders outscored the Hawks 22-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Hockman completed 17 of 22 passes for 215 yards and three TDs for Middle Tennessee. CJ Windham had five catches for 46 yards and a score.

Muskett threw for 177 yards, completing 25 of 39 passes, with one TD and an interception for the Hawks. Juwon Ferri rushed 18 times for 99 yards. Terrence Greene Jr. had five receptions for 71 yards.

Monmouth ran 20 more plays than the Blue Raiders, but they had four turnovers, losing three fumbles.