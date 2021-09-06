Barria expected to start for the Angels against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (48-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-69, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: A.J. Alexy (1-0, .00 ERA, .80 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (2-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -145, Rangers +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

The Angels are 37-33 on their home turf. Los Angeles is slugging .414 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .606 slugging percentage, including 72 extra-base hits and 43 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 17-51 away from home. Texas is slugging .376 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a slugging percentage of .481.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-3. Taylor Hearn earned his fifth victory and DJ Peters went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs for Texas. Janson Junk registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 72 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .481.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Spencer Howard: (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee).