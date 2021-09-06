Mikolas expected to start as St. Louis hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-51, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-66, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Max Scherzer (12-4, 2.40 ERA, .86 WHIP, 197 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +181, Dodgers -218; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Dodgers will take on the Cardinals Monday.

The Cardinals are 35-30 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has slugged .399 this season. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a .512 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Dodgers are 40-28 on the road. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .326 this season, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .377.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 14-3. Walker Buehler recorded his fourth victory and Cody Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs for Los Angeles. Carlos Martinez took his fifth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 63 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 53 extra base hits and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .203 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Andrew Miller: (foot), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Max Scherzer: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Luke Raley: (undisclosed), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), David Price: (arm), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).