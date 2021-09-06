Ryu, Blue Jays to take on Taillon, Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays (73-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-58, second in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (12-8, 3.92 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-5, 4.44 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -142, Blue Jays +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Monday.

The Yankees are 40-27 on their home turf. New York is slugging .399 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 34-32 on the road. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .401.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-4. Chad Green earned his first victory and Gio Urshela went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Anthony Castro registered his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .531.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 39 home runs and is slugging .598.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), A.J. Cole: (neck), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).