Weekend Sports in Brief

GOLF

ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Cantlay won the FedEx Cup and it’s $15 million prize, and he did it style on Sunday.

This time, “Patty Ice” was clutch with his 6-iron.

Cantlay had a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm on the final hole of the Tour Championship. With Rahm just behind the green in light rough in two, Cantlay hit a 6-iron to 12 feet.

Rahm narrowly missed his chip-in for eagle. That left Cantlay a safe two-putt birdie for a 69 and the $15 million prize.

Rahm made $5 million as the runner-up. Cantlay is now a front-runner for player of the year.

ATLANTA (AP) — Three weeks before the Ryder Cup, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka withdrew from the Tour Championship after injuring his wrist from hitting a tree root.

Koepka said pulling out on the 13th hole at East Lake on Saturday was a precaution.

Koepka was 16 shots behind when he pushed his tee shot on the 10th hole under a tree. He says he hurt his wrist when the club hit a tree root.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Leona Maguire and Mel Reid helped Europe take a 9-7 lead over the Unites States into the closing singles matches in the Solheim Cup.

Maguire and Reid combined to topple top-ranked Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing in alternate-shot play Sunday morning at Inverness, then scrambling to tie Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas in four-ball in the afternoon.

Reid and Maguire crushed the struggling Korda and Ewing 5 and 4 — the biggest blowout of any of the opening 16 matches — then halved with Kupcho and Salas when Reid knocked it to 3 feet on the par-4 18th to pull even.

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Nicolai Hojgaard birdied the 18th hole to win the Italian Open, a week after identical twin brother Rasmus won the European Masters in Switzerland with a closing birdie.

The 20-year-olds Danes are first brothers to win consecutive European Tour events.

Hojgaard finished with an even-par 71 for a 13-under 271 total.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Joseph Bramlett won the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship to top the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals points standings and earn fully exempt status for the new PGA Tour season.

Stephan Jaeger, who skipped the tournament, finished first in the season-long points standings to also earn a full PGA Tour exemption.

Bramlett played the back nine in 6-under 30 and finished with a 7-under 65 for a 20-under 268 total and four-stroke victory.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Women’s No. 1 Ash Barty is out of the U.S. Open.

Shelby Rogers took the first set and rallied from three points down in the third to upset Barty 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 (5) at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday night to reach the fourth round.

Rogers had been 0-6 lifetime against top-seeded players.

Rogers, the last American left in the women’s draw, was fantastic in the third, hitting backhand winners and using a 103 mph serve to fight her way back against the reigning Wimbledon champion.

Barty had not dropped a set in the tournament but was sloppy from the start. She made 17 unforced errors in the first set and then three more when she held a 5-2 lead in the third that let Rogers back in.

AUTO RACING

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin held off Kyle Larson after their cars hit nose to tail racing to the finish line Sunday night in the Southern 500 to open the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Hamlin won for the first time this season after entering the week seeded seventh in the 16-driver postseason field and vowing if he kept running strongly up front, he’d reach Victory Lane before the year ended.

The win was Hamlin’s fourth at Darlington Raceway and moved him into the round of 12 in the knockout format in a grueling race where several playoff contenders struggled at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

Larson was second for the third straight time racing at Darlington.

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gragson held off Harrison Burton in a two-lap overtime shootout at Darlington Raceway on Saturday for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.

Gragson began his week by extending his deal to drive the series for JR Motorsports in 2022 and capped it with his third career win — and first ever at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Defending NASCAR Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed swept both events at Darlington Raceway this season.

Creed led the final 80 laps for his second consecutive win in this season’s truck playoffs.

John Hunter Nemechek closed to about a half-second of Creed on the final lap, but could get no closer.

Creed joins Bobby Hamilton and Kasey Kahne as drivers with multiple truck wins at Darlington.

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style Sunday to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver’s leading seventh win of the season and 17th of his career moved him three points ahead of the defending champion, who finished second but softened the blow with a bonus point for fastest lap.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Tim Wilkerson won the NHRA U.S. Nationals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway, taking the biggest race of the season for his first Funny Car victory since 2016.

Wilkerson beat Ron Capps in the final with a 3.912-second run at 320.36 mph in a Ford Mustang. Wilkerson won for the 21st time in his career.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Michigan transfer Ren Hefley had a record-setting day in his first start for Presbyterian, tossing a FCS record 10 touchdowns passes in leading the Blue Hose to an 84-43 season-opening victory over NAIA-member St. Andrews on Saturday.

Presbyterian made a winner of head coach Kevin Kelly, who was coaching his first college game. Kelly was selected for the job after leading Pulaski Academy of Little Rock, Arkansas, to nine state championships and 216 victories in 18 years.

The Blue Hose, who moved up to Division I play in 2007, also had two TD passes from backup QB Tyler Huff, breaking the team record of 11, set by David Klingler and the Houston Cougars in a win over Eastern Washington in 1990. Hefley broke the FCS record of nine, set by Mississippi Valley State’s Willie Totten — who teamed up with wide receiver Jerry Rice to form the Satellite Express — in 1984. The record was tied by Portland State QB Drew Hubel in 2007.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn football coach Randy Edsall, whose teams have won just six games since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017 has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

Edsall, 63, went 74-70 at Connecticut during his first go-around from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into the bowl subdivision and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010.

NHL

MONTREAL (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Saturday the club won’t match Carolina’s one-year, $6.1 million offer for the 21-year-old restricted free agent forward.

Montreal will receive first- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft from the Hurricanes.

SOCCER

World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis was hired by FIFA to be lead adviser on the future of women’s soccer as the governing body ramps up a campaign to turn the tournament into a biennial event.

Ellis led the U.S. to titles in 2015 and 2019 before leaving. She is tasked to examine changes to the international match calendar and competitive balance in a global women’s game skewed heavily toward a few elite nations.

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Italy set an international record by extending its unbeaten run to 36 games in a 0-0 draw at Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday that saw penalty expert Jorginho miss from the spot again.

The European champion has not lost under coach Robert Mancini for three years now, to pass the 35-game world record shared with Spain (2007-09) and Brazil (1993-96). Some credit Brazil with a 36-game run though one of those games, against Romania, is not officially recognized.

OBITUARY

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born, two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization’s broadcast team, has died. He was 63.

The Steelers confirmed Ilkin’s passing on Saturday. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease), was hospitalized recently with pneumonia.

Ilkin announced in July that he was stepping away from his radio analyst duties to focus on his treatment.

The popular Ilkin was a fixture on the Steelers’ offensive line after being taken in the sixth round of the 1980 draft. He played 13 of his 14 seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh, making the Pro Bowl in 1988 and 1989 as an athletic right tackle under Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll. He appeared in 176 games for the Steelers, making 143 starts.