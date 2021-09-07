The Latest: Alcaraz says leg muscle made him stop at Open

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Botic Van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP

The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

11:35 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz says he stopped playing his U.S. Open quarterfinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime because of an issue with a muscle in his right leg.

Alcaraz says he felt the problem in his right adductor before taking the court Tuesday night.

He was coming off two consecutive five-set victories — including over No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round — that made the 18-year-old from Spain the youngest man in the quarterfinals of New York's hard-court Grand Slam tournament since 1963 but also made it “really tough to recover.”

Alcaraz retired from the match while trailing 6-3, 3-1 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“It's really tough to end a great tournament like this, but I had no choice,” Alcaraz said. “First of all, I have to take care of my body.”

The 12th-seeded Auger-Aliassime said he “really didn't see anything” during the match that led him to believe his opponent would need to stop.

The 21-year-old from Canada reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and will face Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

___

10:25 p.m.

Felix Auger-Aliassime has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open after 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz stopped playing in the second set shortly after a visit from the trainer.

It was not immediately clear why Alcaraz retired from the match.

Auger-Aliassime was leading 6-3, 3-1 and called it “a weird ending.”

He is a 21-year-old from Canada who is coached by Toni Nadal, Rafael’s uncle.

Auger-Aliassime will face No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev for a berth in the final.

___

8:45 p.m.

Aryna Sabalenka has matched her best result in a Grand Slam tournament by reaching the U.S. Open semifinals.

The No. 2 seed from Belarus beat French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-4.

Sabalenka acknowledged having confidence problems in the biggest tournaments earlier in her career, saying she has worked with a psychologist to deal with those fears.

It seems to be working, as Sabalenka made her initial Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and will try to go a step further when she faces 19-year-old Leyla Fernandez in the semis.

Krejcikova was the last Grand Slam champion remaining the women's draw at Flushing Meadows.

___

5:30 p.m.

Leylah Fernandez has reached the U.S. Open semifinals, one day after turning 19.

The Canadian continued her stunning run through the tournament by upsetting No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Fernandez won the last two points of the tiebreaker to give her another three-set victory after knocking off past U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her previous two matches.

___

2:45 p.m.

Daniil Medvedev is the first player into the U.S. Open semifinals.

The No. 2 seed from Russia got there for the third straight year by eliminating qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

Medvedev dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but recovered to stop van de Zandschulp's bid to become the first man to come through qualifying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

He will play either 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz or 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime.

___

12:30 p.m.

Two teenagers and a qualifier could be in the semifinals of the U.S. Open by the end of the day.

Or perhaps Daniil Medvedev will restore more normalcy to the tournament by getting there for the third straight year.

The No. 2 seed began the action Tuesday with a quarterfinal match against 25-year-old Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, who is trying to become the first man to come through qualifying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals.

Medvedev, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2019, is the only player remaining who hasn't dropped a set in the tournament.

In the other men's quarterfinal match, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was set to meet 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 12 seed from Canada.

Another Canadian, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, was to play No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, the No. 8 seed, faces second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the other women's quarterfinal.