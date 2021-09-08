US Open Lookahead: Djokovic-Berrettini in Wimbledon rematch

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after reaching break point against Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. Djokovic won the match. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals at night. It's the third straight Grand Slam tournament in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at the All England Club in July. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams trophies in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men's quarterfinal Wednesday pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the day's opening singles match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's semifinals. Raducanu faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the last women's quarterfinal at night.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy with afternoon showers. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-4; Leylah Fernandez beat No. 5 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Men’s Quarterfinals: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

STATS OF THE DAY

Zero — Number of players left in the women's singles field who have won a Grand Slam title after French Open champion Krejcikova was eliminated.

6 — Number of times Medvedev broke in van de Zandschulp's first eight service games.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I would say it’s the maple syrup.” — Fernandez, asked to explain Canadians' success in the tournament.