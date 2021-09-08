Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Booker T. Washington 38, Petersburg 14
North Stafford 10, Gar-Field 7
Page County 47, Nelson County 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
