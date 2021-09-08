Loyd scores 20, Storm hit 14 3s in 105-71 win over Mystics

Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd, left, strips the ball from Washington Mystics' Tina Charles in the lane, but can't retain possession during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) AP

Jewell Loyd scored 20 points, Sue Bird added 14 points and seven assists and the Seattle Storm cruised to a 105-71 win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night.

The Storm (20-10) moved into third place in the playoff race with two games to play. Seattle raced out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, hitting eight 3-pointers. Bird made all four of her attempts from behind the arc in the quarter.

Seattle kept it going and Katie Lou Samuelson was fouled as she hit a 3 in transition and converted the 4-point play to give Seattle a 67-45 lead with 6:28 left in the third quarter. Moments later Breanna Stewart gingerly walked to the locker room and did not return to action.

The Storm played swarming defense throughout, regularly trapping Tina Charles — who went into the game averaging a WNBA-leading 24.8 points per game. Charles finished with four points on 1-of-6 shooting with three turnovers.

Washington's Elena Delle Donne missed her fourth consecutive game (back). The two-time WNBA MVP returned from a nearly-two year absence on Aug. 22 — an 85-78 loss to Seattle — and played just three games.

Shavonte Zellous hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Washington (10-18), which fell a half-game behind New York for the final playoff spot.

Ezi Magbegor scored 15 points, Samuelson added 13 and Mercedes Russell 11 for Seattle. All 11 Storm players that entered the game scored at least two points.

Seattle shot 59.1% from the field and made 14 3s, both season highs.