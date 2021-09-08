Harvey expected to start as Baltimore hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (62-76, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (44-93, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (8-12, 5.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-14, 6.28 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +115, Royals -135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Kansas City will meet on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 20-45 on their home turf. Baltimore has hit 166 home runs as a team this season. Cedric Mullins leads them with 27, averaging one every 19.2 at-bats.

The Royals are 28-41 on the road. Kansas City is hitting a collective .243 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with an average of .291.

The Orioles won the last meeting 7-3. Mike Baumann earned his first victory and Austin Hays went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Jackson Kowar registered his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 75 RBIs and is batting .262.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 60 extra base hits and 103 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg).

Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Cam Gallagher: (knee).