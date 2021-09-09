Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Montas scheduled to start as Oakland hosts Chicago

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago White Sox (80-58, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (74-64, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (8-8, 5.16 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (11-9, 3.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -162, White Sox +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Athletics Wednesday.

The Athletics are 37-32 on their home turf. Oakland has slugged .407 this season. Matt Olson leads the club with a .541 slugging percentage, including 64 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The White Sox are 34-34 on the road. Chicago is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with an average of .265.

The White Sox won the last meeting 6-3. Jimmy Lambert earned his first victory and Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Chicago. A.J. Puk took his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .541.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 56 extra base hits and 103 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .247 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .289 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Seth Brown: (covid-19), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Lance Lynn: (knee), Lucas Giolito: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

September 09, 2021 12:02 AM

Sports

Atlanta United FC hosts Orlando City SC in conference play

September 09, 2021 12:05 AM

Sports

Mills expected to start as Chicago hosts Cincinnati

September 09, 2021 12:04 AM

Sports

Anderson expected to start for the Mariners against Astros

September 09, 2021 12:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service