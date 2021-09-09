Arihara scheduled to start for Texas against Arizona

Texas Rangers (50-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-94, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kohei Arihara (2-3, 6.19 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (3-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -154, Rangers +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 28-42 on their home turf. The Arizona offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .271.

The Rangers have gone 19-51 away from home. Texas has slugged .374 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .477.

The Rangers won the last meeting 3-1. Jordan Lyles recorded his eighth victory and Jason Martin went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Texas. Zac Gallen registered his ninth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is batting .269.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .477.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .202 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (health protocols), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee).