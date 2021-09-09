Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Mills expected to start as Chicago hosts Cincinnati

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds (74-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (64-76, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (6-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +119, Reds -139; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will play on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 38-33 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .330.

The Reds have gone 36-33 away from home. Cincinnati is slugging .431 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a slugging percentage of .581.

The Reds won the last meeting 4-3. Wade Miley earned his 12th victory and Jonathan India went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Adrian Sampson registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 20 home runs and is slugging .416.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 63 extra base hits and is slugging .581.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .255 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

September 09, 2021 12:05 AM

Sports

Atlanta United FC hosts Orlando City SC in conference play

September 09, 2021 12:05 AM

Sports

Anderson expected to start for the Mariners against Astros

September 09, 2021 12:04 AM

Sports

Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts San Francisco

September 09, 2021 12:05 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service