Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Duluth East def. St. Francis, 25-9, 25-12, 25-27, 25-12

Roseville def. Osseo, 25-9, 25-21, 25-10

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

