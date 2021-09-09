O’Neill homers as Cardinals top Dodgers 2-1 for series split

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (27) scores past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals salvaged a split of their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-1 win on Thursday.

The Cardinals climbed within three games of idle San Diego for the second NL wild card, while the Dodgers fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants.

O’Neill’s fifth-inning drive off Phil Bickford (3-2), his 25th homer this season, barely cleared the wall in left, inching past the outstretched glove of Steven Souza Jr.

The homer made a winner out of Alex Reyes (6-8), who pitched two scoreless innings in his fifth appearance since being demoted from the closer’s role. Giovanny Gallegos earned his sixth save with a perfect ninth.

The Dodgers mustered just four hits against five Cardinals pitchers.

ATHLETICS 3, WHITE SOX 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, leading Oakland to the victory.

Manaea (9-9) allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28. The left-hander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts.

Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman each drove in a run for Oakland, which took two of three games in the series. Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save.

José Abreu had two hits and drove in a run for the AL Central-leading White Sox. Reynaldo López (3-2) was charged with one earned run and six hits in five innings.